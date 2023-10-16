Woman hit, killed by train in Hat Yai

Police inspect the tracks where a woman was hit and killed by a local train in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Monday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A woman was killed when hit by a local train in Hat Yai district on Monday morning.

Pol Lt Col Nimman Nikuno, a Hat Yai police investigator, said she was hit about 8.25am, near Tha Sae railway bridge about 2 kilometres from Hat Yai railway junction.

Police and rescuers arriving at the scene reported finding a woman, about 40 years old, lying dead beside the rail track with head injuries. She had been hit by local train 463 plying the Phatthlung-Sungai Kolok route. She had her mobile phone, purse and other items still in her possession.

The train stopped at the spot for a while before proceeding to Hat Yai railway junction.

Aed, 47, told the police the woman was from the North and had been staying in a relative's house for two days. On Sunday, he saw her sitting absent-mindedly near the tracks. A moment later she was nearly hit in the head by a passing train while bowing toward the rails, he said.

On Monday morning, he saw her sitting again at the same spot, this time much closer to the track. When the train came, blowing a warning whistle, she sat still, bowing down, and was hit by the train, he said.