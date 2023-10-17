Activist lawyer Arnon denied bail again

Arnon Napma has been behind bars since his sentencing on Sept 26 in connection with a speech he made at a pro-democracy rally in October 2020.

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, who is appealing a four-year sentence for royal defamation, has had a second request for bail denied, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

The Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that given the gravity of the charges against Mr Arnon, and the possibility that he might seek to flee if released, it saw no reason to change the original order denying release on bail.

Mr Arnon’s lawyers had argued that their client was acting as a lawyer for defendants in courts in Bangkok and other provinces in more than 39 cases, and had no intention to flee.

As well, they noted that the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court had allowed the activist to travel to South Korea in May to receive the Gwangju Prize for Human Rights, and he returned to Thailand and reported to the court.

Mr Arnon has been detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison since his sentencing on Sept 26 in connection with a speech he made at a pro-democracy rally in October 2020.

He is still facing 13 other charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law.

According to data from TLHR to Aug 31 this year, 1,925 people have been prosecuted for political participation and expression since the beginning of the Free Youth protests in July 2020. At least 257 are facing charges under Section 112 and 130 have been charged with sedition under Section 116.