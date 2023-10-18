PM: Thai toll up, global concern rises over Israel

The RTAF Airbus taxis for takeoff from Wing 6 in Bangkok on Wednesday morning, en route to pick up Thai evacuees in Israel. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has advised Thais in Israel to decide now if they want evacuation, warning of global concern about the situation there and with the Thai death toll now at 30.

"I would like those who are undecided to quickly make a decision because the risk rests with you... If you want to return, it is the duty of the government to do its best to evacuate people as quickly and safely as possible," Mr Srettha said in Beijing on Wednesday.

He said he was saddened by the latest report of another Thai death in Israel, bringing the toll to 30. The number of injured remained unchanged at 16 and abductions at 17.

Mr Srettha said he had met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said he was shocked by the loss of Thai lives in Israel.

"Thailand is not a conflicting party but the loss is the second highest after the US," the prime minister said. He is in Beijing to attend China's Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Mr Srettha said he met other national leaders in Beijing and all were concerned about situation in Israel.

He said the Thai government was able to evacuate 600 Thai workers from Israel daily, but in the present circumstances it was difficult to gather that many together at one time.

On Wednesday morning the air force Airbus departed Bangkok on its second flight to pick up Thais in Israel. The 340-500 was scheduled to return on Thursday afternoon with 145 evacuees.

The Labour Ministry said that 8,160 Thai workers in Israel had registered their intention to return home, but 111 others said they wanted to remain there.

There were about 30,000 Thai workers in Israel when the latest conflict began on Oct 7. More than a thousand have already been brought home.