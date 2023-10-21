Narongdej kin find key evidence

Kris Narongdej, left, and his family lawyer, Picha Pomkai, are seen talking during a press conference on Friday. The Narongdej family said their father's signature (Mr Kasem's) was forged. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Narongdej family, led by two siblings, Kris and Korn Narongdej, together with their family lawyer on Friday provided important evidence they said dispelled all previous speculation and proved that Kasem's (their father's) signature was forged, a family statement said.

The attorney-general prosecuted Mr Nop Narongdej (Mr Kasem's middle son) together with Khunying Kokeaw Boonyachinda (Mr Nop's mother-in-law) for forging several documents and using forged documents in a case that was brought to the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court -- case number 1708/2564) in 2021.

Mr Nop claimed that his father was the nominee for Khunying Kokaew for purchasing and transferring the shares of Wind Energy Holding (WEH) -- one of Thailand's largest wind farm operators -- to Golden Music Company, a one-dollar holding company registered in Hong Kong.

This was the main reason why the Narongdej family in 2018 issued a statement announcing the removal of Mr Nop from family affairs.

In recent years, a lot of speculation has circulated since Mr Kasem and his family first publicly announced that all his signatures had been forged in order to transfer Mr Kasem's shares to Khunying Kokaew.

Mr Kasem's signatures have since been verified and proved by two main official government agencies -- namely the Criminal Evidence Division of Royal Thai Police and the Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice. The results of inspections from both institutions confirmed that the signatures were forged.

On Sept 28, the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court ruled that the signatures on five documents were forged: the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) of Wind Energy Holding (WEH) between Mr Kasem and KPN Energy Thailand Co.Ltd; an Agency Agreement stating that Mr Kasem was the nominee for Khunying Kokaew in purchasing WEH shares; and an Instrument of Transfer stating that Mr Kasem transferred Golden Music Limited shares to Khunying Kokaew.

The other documents were a Bought and Sold Note stating that Mr Kasem sold Golden Music Limited shares to Khunying Kokeaw and a Declaration of Trust stating that Mr Kasem acknowledged that Golden Music Limited shares and any benefits derived from such shares belonged to Khunying Kokaew.

Picha Pomkai, the Narongdej family's lawyer, said the main purpose of Friday's statement from the Narongdej family was to tell the truth and prove that the family firmly believes in conducting their business ethically. His sons said that Mr Kasem would never have agreed to be a nominee for Khunying Kokeaw. The family also stressed that all family-affiliated businesses are managed solely by Mr Kris and Mr Korn. Asked how much damage was inflicted on the business, Mr Kris said it was innumerable as the one who felt hurt the most was his father.