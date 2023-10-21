Buri Ram flea market ushers in tourists

But you'd better be quick to catch vendors at Talad Ha Natee, writes Phitsanu Thepthong in Buri Ram

People shop at a flea market called 'Talad Ha Natee' (the 5-minute train market) in front of Buri Ram Railway Station in Muang district. (Photo: Phitsanu Thepthong)

A flea market known as Talad Ha Natee (the "5-minute train market") that is open in front of Buri Ram Railway Station in Muang district every day is becoming a new tourist hotspot in this lower northeastern province.

Every morning, a group of 35 vendors from tambon Thamen Chai and Salaeng Phan of Lam Plai Mat district arrive at the station on local train No.421 from Nakhon Ratchasima to Ubon Ratchathani.

Immediately after the train arrives at 8.10am these vendors disembark and lug their loads in two large baskets strung on a bamboo pole, which they balance on their shoulders.

They make their way to the front of the railway station, setting up the market that has quickly gained popularity among locals and tourists.

Locals say they like it for its wide variety of food, fruit and vegetables. It specialises in fresh produce and is cheaper than other markets and shopping malls.

Within just 5-10 minutes, the vendors vanish and head to nearby markets like Talad Ton Pho market and a fresh market in Buri Ram city to peddle the rest of their wares.

At 9.53am every day, they return to the station, where they gather to wait for local train No.428 from Ubon Ratchathani to Nakhon Ratchasima.

They disembark at their respective tambons to begin the rest of their regular day's work.

Charoon Mungsuanklang, a 61-year-old resident of Muang district, told the Bangkok Post he likes visiting Talad Ha Natee each morning to snap up fresh and affordable produce.

"I spend around 100 baht here every day. I enjoy buying snacks, vegetables and fruit," he said.

Mr Charoon said he would like to invite tourists and those who have never visited this market before to travel here for new experiences.

He encourages them to take photos with the vendors and have fun along the way.

An official at the railway station, who asked not to be named, said all of the produce at the market is affordable because it is locally grown.

Buasri Tolek, a 65-year-old vendor from tambon Salaeng Phan, said she has earned a daily living at the flea market for years.

She said she pays only six baht for a round-trip ticket from Salaeng Phan station to Buri Ram station.

After she has sold the majority of her goods, she heads to Talad Pho market and Buri Ram fresh market to sell the rest.

She said she sells fresh vegetables like eggplants, lotus trees and kaffir lime leaves, earning 400-500 baht a day.

Tuenjai Khetwilai, 53, told the Bangkok Post she disembarks at Thamen Chai station to find customers.

She sells a variety of vegetables, including morning glory, zucchini, eggplants and chillies grown by her family.

"I earn 300 to 500 baht per day," Ms Tuenjai said, adding she works about two hours a day.

On the way from Thamen Chai station to Buri Ram station, she often finds opportunities to sell to passengers, she added.

"All the income I make from selling items on the train and as well as in the market is enough to cover all of our family expenses, including even our children's education fees," she told the Bangkok Post.