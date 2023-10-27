PM holds first all-hands meeting with advisers

Srettha also preparing for overnight stays at Government House once renovations are done

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his advisory team at Government House on Thursday. (Photo: @Thavisin on X)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he has held the first meeting with his advisory team at which all members were present.

Mr Srettha, who is also the finance minister, marked the occasion on Thursday at Government House by posting pictures on X (formerly Twitter).

The advisory team consists of Pichai Naripthaphan, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Yuttapong Charasathien, Gen Nipat Thonglek, Songkram Kitlertphairoj and Kittirat Na Ranong. Thai Trade Representative Nalinee Thavisin (no relation) was also featured in the photos.

“This was the first time I met with all five advisers,” he wrote. “I talked about our framework and the responsibilities among the PM’s advisers and the Thai trade representative. I believe that all of you are a major factor in pushing the government’s policies into action.”

The advisory team answers to the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Prommin Lertsuridej.

Mr Srettha on Friday arrived at Government House at 7am to preside over a Buddhist rite to mark his taking on the job of prime minister. Ten senior monks from nine temples, including Wat Traimit, Wat Phra Chetuphon and Wat Suthat Thepwararam were invited to the blessing ceremony.

Several key figures from the government participated in the ceremony — including Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Puangpetch Chunla-ead, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee, Mr Prommin, and government spokesman Chai Watcharong.

Mr Srettha announced earlier that he planned to stay overnight at Government House. However, the residential quarters have not yet been completely renovated. “We organised the merit-making ceremony because we had not had one since our government took office,” he said.