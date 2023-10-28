Three killed after jet ski rams longtail boat

Rescuers prepare to pull the wreckage of a longtail boat from Nong Ngu Hao canal in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Saturday after a speeding jet ski rammed the craft, killing all three people on board. (Photo: Ruam Katanyu rescue foundation via FM91 Trafficpro)

Three people on board a longtail boat were killed when a speeding jet ski rammed into their vessel in a canal in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Saturday.

Before the tragic incident occurred, four jet skiers were travelling at high speed in Khlong Nong Ngu Hao near Soi Wat Sri Wareenoi at about 10.30am. One of the drivers suddenly lost control of his craft. He fell into the water and his craft rammed a longtail boat coming from the opposite direction.

The force of the crash killed the boat driver and two other passengers.

The dead victims were later identified as Warisara Saengchan, 29; Sarawut Oumwongprem, 28; and Krisada Worasukhang, 30.

A 45-year-old witness told police that he saw the four jet skis racing in the canal before one of them was hit by the wake from the other craft. The driver jumped free but his jet ski then smashed into the longtail boat, he said.

The father of dead passenger Warisara said he was deeply saddened by the loss of his only daughter. She was still young and had a bright future, said Somphong, 61.

Police have charged the jet ski driver, identified only as Rabin, 31, with recklessness causing death and property damage. During questioning, he complained about chest pains and was sent to hospital.

An official from the Marine Department also filed a complaint against the jet ski driver for using the vessel without a permit, which carries a fine of 10,000 baht, and for driving without a licence, which carries a fine of between 1,000 and 10,000 baht an/or a jail term of up to six months.