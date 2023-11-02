Police seize over 400 BB guns in raid

Police examine imitation guns, worth about 4 million baht in total, found in a raid on two warehouses in Rat Burana district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police seized a large quantity of imitation guns in a raid on two warehouses in Rat Burana district of Bangkok on Thursday.

Armed with a warrant issued by the Thon Buri Criminal Court, officers from Consumer Protection Police Sub-Division 1 searched the warehouses the Bang Pakok area following reports that they had been used to store various kinds of imitation guns intended to be sold online and in shops.

Police found about 400 BB guns with various brand names and about 780 parts such as magazines and barrels, worth about 4 million baht in total.

The seized items were brought to the Consumer Protection Police Division for further examination. The investigation will be expanded to find those who were involved for legal action.

Authorities have stepped up their efforts to crack down on unauthorised weapons sales and close loopholes in the law following the shootings that claimed three lives at a Bangkok shopping mall on Oct 3.

The teenager arrested for the Siam Paragon shootings used a gun designed to shoot blanks that he had bought online. He subsequently had it modified to fire real bullets.

In the immediate aftermath of the Paragon tragedy, police staged a three-day nationwide blitz during which they seized more than 2,000 illegal guns and 75,000 bullets and arrested 1,593 suspects.

Authorities have also vowed to step up gun controls in order to reduce gun-related crime.