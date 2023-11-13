No Chinese cops on Thai streets, says police chief

Chinese language signs are seen outside commercial buildings along Pracharat Bampen Road in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok. Authorities have discussed the possibility of Chinese police being deployed in the country. (Bangkok Post file photo)

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol has denied that Thai police have sought Chinese counterparts' patrols in the country, saying that would raise security issues.

Pol Gen Torsak voiced his stance on Monday in response to earlier reports that authorities planned to invite Chinese police to patrol in popular tourist areas to boost confidence among Chinese visitors who formed a major source of tourism-related income.

The national police chief said the Royal Thai Police Office did not make the proposal and he thought there was a misunderstanding on the issue.

He said he disagreed with the idea of inviting Chinese police to take care of Chinese tourists in Thailand, saying that would breach Thai sovereignty. The Royal Thai Police were already able to protect both residents and visitors, he said.

Pol Gen Torsak said he was aware that Chinese police officers had been deployed in Italy, where there were communication problems. "But there is no such problem in Thailand," he said.

The police chief said relevant officials had discussed a coordination centre where Thai and Chinese officials could jointly handle criminal issues concerning China.

"It is necessary to exchange information about culprits and crimes. The coordination is continuing," Pol Gen Torsak said. "Officials were assigned for the coordination and usually they are Chinese police officers who supervise the Chinese embassy in Thailand."

According to earlier reports, the idea to invite Chinese police to jointly conduct patrols with Thai counterparts in tourist destinations was raised during a meeting of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin with representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Central Investigation Bureau, the Immigration Police and Tourism Police.

The prime minister chaired the meeting at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday before he left for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco.

Officials discussed the idea because it was implemented in Italy. They expected the idea to help promote Thailand as a popular destination for Chinese tourists.