Free rides on Green Line extensions end next month

A bird’s eye view shows a train making its way along the BTS Green Line from Bearing to Samut Prakan last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Green Line extensions on the BTS Skytrain from Mo Chit to Saphan Mai and Bearing to Samut Prakan will start collecting fares by the end of December, Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said on Tuesday.

The Administrative Court has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to consult with the Ministry of Transport about the fare amounts, he said.

The ministry has proposed a 15-baht fare, which the BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department will enact once it is confirmed, likely by the end of next month, he said.

“To authorise the BTS fees, the BMA does not require a cabinet resolution as the Bangkok governor can sign the announcement,” said Mr Wisanu. “We have consulted with the Ministry of Transport according to the Administrative Court order.”

The two extensions have been providing free rides without charge for about for five years. After the announcement, it is expected that a ride will cost 15 baht, departing from Mo Chit station to Ku Kot and from On Nut to Keha station.

Suraphong Laoha-Anya, president and CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co Ltd (BTSC), said that if the Bangkok governor signs off on the move, the fares will come into effect within 30 days.

“Hopefully, the BMA will use the revenue to pay the (over 50 billion baht) debt they owe to BTSC,” said Mr Suraphong.

City Hall, the central government and BTSC, the operator of the Skytrain, have been haggling for years over the money the BMA owes the company for operating and maintaining the extensions.