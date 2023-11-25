Mother breathes sigh of relief after Hamas freed daughter

Ms Boonyarin Srichan, right, is delighted upon learning that her daughter and son-in-law were freed by Hamas. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: The mother of a Thai woman, who was among 10 Thai hostages released by Hamas militants on Friday, breathed a sigh of relief upon learning the news, calling it a real miracle.

Ms Boonyarin Srichan, 56, a resident of tambon Khok Samran in Ban Haed district, on Saturday burst into tears of joy after the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that her daughter and son-in-law were among the 10 Thai nationals released by Hamas in Gaza.

Natthawaree Mulkan, 35, and her husband Boonthom Phankhong, 45, were held hostage by Hamas militants after violence erupted in Israel on Oct 7.

The family was worried about the plight of Ms Natthawaree and Mr Boonthom after they had been taken captive in the war-torn region. The release of the 10 Thai workers, including the couple, brought relief to the worrying families of the hostages.

"I am extremely happy that I could not sleep. I earlier heard news that my daughter and my son-in-law had been taken hostage by Hamas, and my son-in-law reportedly got killed. I thought my daughter might be thin and might not be physically normal. When seeing a photo that a close friend of my daughter sent to me, I breathed a sigh of relief. Both my daughter and son-in-law are safe and look healthy," Ms Boonyarin said happily.

The mother said she did not know the release of the hostages were a result of diplomatic negotiations or international talks. Still, she believed it was a miracle that came true. Her daughter often made merits and respected her parents and teachers, and her good deeds helped protect her, the mother added.

"I and my relatives also sought blessings from sacred things in Khon Kaen and spirit houses at our village to help protect my daughter and her husband. Their release is a miracle. For the time being, I have no details when they will return to Thailand. If I know details about their flight and date of their arrivals, I will bring their daughters to meet them at an airport. I will take them to make offerings to sacred things to fulfill our vow for the safe release. I will take my daughter to be ordained at Wat Weruwan for one month too," said the mother.

The woman had earlier begged the Thai government to find and her rescue her daugther after Ms Natthawaree was abducted along with her husband by Hamas shortly after the violence erupted in Israel.