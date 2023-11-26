Tours to part of Tham Luang cave where footballers were trapped to begin

Navy Seals dive into the flooded Tham Luang cave during their exploration of ‘Chamber 3’ to try to locate the 13 missing team members in June 2018. (Photo: Thai Navy Seals' Facebook account)

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will on Dec 15 start bringing tour groups to Chamber 3 in Chiang Rai province's Tham Luang cave, the operations base for the rescue of the young "Wild Boars" footballers five years ago.

According to Athapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, from Dec 15 onward, groups of 10-12 visitors can follow guides and walk to Chamber 2 and Chamber 3 of Tham Luang to experience the obstacles in the dramatic rescue of the 12 young players and their coach.

The 13 were trapped by floodwater in the cave in Mae Sai district for 18 days in June and July 2018. The news made international headlines.

The department intends to provide visitors with adventure trekking tour guide services. Visitors will see first-hand how difficult the rescue was, including the installation of equipment and the transport of the victims out of the cave.

Until now Chamber 3, which is about two kilometres deep from the entrance of the cave, was open only to researchers and experts.