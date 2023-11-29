Expelled MFP MP finds new political home

Bangkok MP Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit, in orange jacket, during campaigning for the May 14 general election. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

Bangkok MP Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit, expelled from the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) early this month over allegations of sexual harassment, has joined a new party, enabling him to retain his House seat.

A spokesman for Mr Chaiyamphawan announced the move late on Tuesday night but gave no other details.

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives website on Wednesday showed Mr Chaiyamphawan is now a sitting member of the Thai Progress Party led by Watcharaphol Butmonkhol. He is the party's first MP.

The Thai Progress Party had 5,022 members and received 34,559 votes at the May general election.

Mr Chaiyamphawan, aka Puaut, 34, was accused of sexually harassing three female assistants.

On Nov 7, MFP executives and party MPs voted unanimously to expel him.

The law allows an MP expelled from one party 30 days to join another party, or lose their seat.