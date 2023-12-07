Fraud cases resulting in B50bn in damages: govt

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers examine evidence seized from a call centre scam gang in August 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Fraud cases, causing approximately 50.87 billion baht in damage over the past 21 months, were mostly carried out online, according to government sources.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said on Thursday that www.thaipoliceonline.com of the Royal Thai Police received 405,194 fraud complaints from March 1, 2022, to Nov 30 this year, with 375,986 related to online fraud.

In response, authorities impounded 1.57 billion baht from 206,238 bank accounts for investigation.

The reported damage varied in degrees, with the highest losses stemming from online investment scams, totaling 16.16 billion baht. This was followed by 6.07 billion baht from job placement scams, 5.98 billion baht from call scams, 3.68 billion baht from bogus product and service vendors, 1.84 billion baht from lending frauds and 1.05 billion baht from romance scams.

Mr Karom also warned the public about fraudulent websites designed to receive complaints from victims, potentially leading to repeated deception.