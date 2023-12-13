'Rule not designed for Thaksin'

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to his supporters as he arrives at Don Muang Airport on Aug 22. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Corrections (DOC) has denied criticism that its new regulation, which allows for the detention of inmates outside prison, will benefit convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

On Thursday, Sahakarn Phetnarin, deputy permanent secretary for justice and the DOC's acting director-general, issued the new regulation and informed all provincial governors about the matter.

All eyes will now be on whether it will benefit Thaksin, who was recently sentenced to eight years in three cases and then immediately transferred to a police hospital.

Under the new regulation issued on Tuesday, prisoners allowed to be detained outside prison must meet certain requirements stipulated by the DOC and be categorised by a panel set up by the department.

The venues for detaining them may include houses or buildings with registered addresses.

Mr Sahakarn on Tuesday said the regulation is intended to categorise inmates and determine who among them should be detained outside prison, such as those who need rehabilitation and career training.

''The Department of Corrections has limited resources. Rehabilitating prisoners outside prisons may give them optimal benefits.

"As for prisoners who are sick, it does not do any good to keep them in prison given the conditions there. It would be better for them if they are detained outside and looked after by their families," Mr Sahakarn said.

''The regulation is also intended to help inmates prepare for life after their release. Some are facing long sentences so it may be difficult for them to reintegrate into society," he said.

Asked why he issued the new regulation this week, sparking suspicion that it may benefit Thaksin, Mr Sahakarn said the new rule was long overdue given that the Corrections Act was enacted in 2017.

"Some officials at the Corrections Department have failed to enforce the law," he said.

"There are numerous prisoners who have served some time in jail, and some have health issues, while others need rehabilitation outside prison.

"I think the new regulation will be beneficial to them. This is also in line with international practice. In fact, we have to admit we have been slow to act on this matter," he said.

Mr Sahakarn went on to say that prisons nationwide on Tuesday began screening inmates who meet the criteria for detention externally, and they will send the lists of those names to the department for consideration.

Thaksin, 74, returned to Thailand on Aug 22 after 15 years of self-imposed exile. However, he was sent from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital that night for health reasons and has remained there since.

Thaksin is not the only convict who has been granted permission to receive medical treatment outside prison for this long, according to the DOC.

Since Oct 1 of last year, 149 inmates have received medical treatment outside prison; of them, 115 were outside for more than 30 days, another 30 stayed for more than 60 days, while a further four were allowed to stay outside for over 120 days, the DOC said.

Meanwhile, protesters led by Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand, gathered outside Government House.

They called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to order the authorities to take Thaksin from the Police General Hospital back to prison.

Mr Pichit also accused the DOC of issuing the new regulation to benefit Thaksin.

He said the protesters will today turn up at the Police General Hospital to ask doctors there whether they have already submitted details regarding Thaksin's medical treatment to the DOC.

The House committee on police affairs will also meet tomorrow to look into a complaint involving Thaksin receiving "VIP medical treatment" outside prison.

Chaichana Dechochai, a Democrat Party MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat who chairs the committee, will summon officials from the Justice Ministry, the Police General Hospital and those who filed the complaint to give statements.

Natthapong Sumanotham, a Move Forward Party MP for Samut Sakhon, the committee's deputy chairman, said the complaint had been lodged with the committee and concerns Thaksin's treatment at the Police General Hospital.