Yingluck may return under 'Thaksin model', govt adviser says

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra at a shopping mall in London on April 14.(Photo: Yingluck Shinawatra Facebook page)

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra may return home under a similar model used by her brother Thaksin, according to an adviser to the prime minister, Pichit Chuenban.

Mr Pichit said Yingluck, the country's only female prime minister, fled overseas in 2017 shortly before a court sentenced her to five years in jail for negligence in a rice subsidy scheme.

"There is nothing complicated about the [return] process," he said. "It will depend on [Yingluck] on when she decides to come home."

Asked whether she plans to return to Thailand, Mr Pichit said he doesn't know yet. "We haven't been in contact for a long time."

Thaksin, who was also convicted of committing crimes, received a royal pardon after returning home, reducing his jail term from eight years to one year. He is now on parole.

Mr Pichit said a similar model could be used by Yingluck to return.

He said the practice is not considered a double standard as it is done in accordance with the law.

"We have adhered to the principles of law enforcement and justice process," he said. "The procedure is not complicated. She can use the same [method] as Thaksin."

Pichit: Not hard to do

Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Justice Minister, on Thursday declined to comment on Yingluck's potential return. However, he said it is not the duty of a minister to consider the legal process after her return but that of the Department of Corrections.

There is a system for all inmates, he said. "We have almost 300,000 inmates and everyone will be treated the same."

When asked if she would be sent to prison after landing in Thailand, he said "yes", adding there is no double standard.

He said people will go to jail when there is a warrant from court for them. If the offender is a woman, she will be sent to a prison for female inmates, he said.

Asked if Yingluck could use Thaksin's model, Pol Col Tawee said "there is no model or anything like that". The term "model" was created by the media, he said.

Meanwhile, Nikorn Chamnong, chairman of a sub-committee studying political offences, told the media yesterday that the panel is preparing to propose a study to parliament about the effects of granting an amnesty to those found guilty of 25 politically-motivated offences committed since 2005, including student protesters.

When asked if Yingluck can be granted an amnesty, Mr Nikorn said the panel is not studying her case.