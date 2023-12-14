Somluck reports to police, charged with attempted rape

Somluck Kamsing talked to reporters after turning himself in to Khon Kaen's Muang police in the small hours on Thursday to hear charges in connection with a sexual assault case filed by a 17-year-old girl. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Olympic medallist Somluck Kamsing reported to police in this northeastern province in the small hours on Thursday and faced four charges, including attempted rape, in connection with a sexual entanglement with a 17-year-old girl.

Pol Lt Col Suparerk Suwanraj, deputy chief investigator of Muang district police, said Mr Somluck turned himself in at about half past midnight. He was accompanied by his elder brother and a close associate.

Mr Somluck was subsequently charged with taking a minor, aged above 15 but less than 18, from parents or guardians, taking a minor for indecency, committing an indecent act against a minor, and attempted rape.

The 50-year-old former boxer denied the charges.

Pol Lt Col Suparerk said Mr Somluck was not yet for an interrogation at that moment. He was released with the condition that his lawyer would prepare a statement to be submitted to police investigators within 15 days.

"The suspect denied all charges and asked for 15 days to prepare a statement to defend himself. He admitted to making a mistake and promised to correct himself. He also asked the police to convey his apology to all concerned and society.

"He (Mr Somluck) did not appear tense, but was fully aware that what happened was a mistake. Since the suspect had turned himself in to show sincerity, the police investigators agreed in a meeting that there is no reason for him to escape and let him go," Pol Lt Col Suparerk said.

He said the police would issue a summons for a motorcycle driver who allegedly transported the girl and Mr Somluck from an entertainment venue to a hotel to be charged with conspiracy in the alleged crime.

The teenage girl, whose name was withheld, filed a complaint with police, accusing Mr Somluck of sexual assault. She said that after meeting at a pub, Mr Somluck took her to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted. The incident occurred at about 3.30am on Dec 10.

Mr Somluck, a former Muay Thai fighter turned boxer, earned a bronze medal at the 1989 King's Cup and a gold medal at the 1995 event. At the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, he made history as the first Thai athlete to win a gold medal.