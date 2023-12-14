Prosecutors file suit against senator over money laundering, drug ties

Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun, wearing a face mask and sunglasses, arrives at the Criminal Court on Thursday, as public prosecutors file a suit against him with the court for money laundering and other offences. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Public prosecutors on Thursday filed a suit with the Criminal Court against Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun, accusing him of colluding in money laundering and assisting a transnational criminal organisation.

The suit was filed after the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) resolved to indict Mr Upakit on charges of money laundering, involvement in a transnational criminal organisation, and supporting or colluding in an illicit drug network.

The senator was accused of having ties with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering on Sept 17 last year.

Sen Upakit, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived at the Criminal Court on Thursday, wearing a face mask and sunglasses.

Prayut Phetkhun, spokesman of the OAG, said on Thursday that prosecutors had filed the suit against Sen Upakit on six offences, including colluding in illicit drugs, illegal possession of drugs in Category 2 (ketamine), money laundering, involvement in a transnational crime organisation, and related offences.

Sen Upakit denied all charges.

The court accepted the case and scheduled May 13 for the examination of evidence, said Mr Prayut.

On March 17 this year, the 61-year-old senator held a press conference to counter allegations made by Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome, linking him to the Myanmar drug suspect. He denied laundering money from the drug trade through an electricity supply business operating on the Thai-Myanmar border.

The OAG set up an investigation team, headed by senior public prosecutor Watcharin Phanurat, to look into Mr Upakit's case. The panel submitted its findings to the prosecutors in charge of narcotics cases, who forwarded the investigation report to the OAG, leading to the decision to indict the senator.

Last month, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) confiscated assets of Sen Upakit worth 285 million baht in connection with his alleged involvement in a drugs ring and money laundering.

On Nov 30, the ONCB later seized more assets worth 476.6 million baht from the senator for examination.