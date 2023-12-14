Senator denies laundering, drug charges in court

Court sets May 13 date to start examining evidence in case against Upakit Pachariyangkun

Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun (centre) arrives at the Criminal Court on Thursday to answer charges of money laundering and other offences. He was later released on bail of 10 million baht. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun appeared in the Criminal Court on Thursday to plead not guilty to charges of money laundering, assisting a transnational criminal organisation and supporting or colluding in drug trafficking.

The court accepted the case filed by public prosecutors and scheduled May 13 for the first hearing to examine evidence, said Prayut Phetkhun, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Sen Upakit, 62, was released on bail of 10 million baht, with a condition that he must not leave the country without prior permission.

Sen Upakit, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived at the Criminal Court wearing a face mask and sunglasses.

The military-appointed senator stands accused of having ties with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested in Bangkok on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering on Sept 17 last year.

The senator in March held a press conference at which he tearfully denied allegations made by Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome, linking him to the Myanmar drug suspect. He denied laundering money from the drug trade through an electricity supply business operating on the Thai-Myanmar border.

The OAG subsequently set up an investigation team, headed by senior public prosecutor Watcharin Phanurat, to look into the case, ultimately leading to the decision to indict the senator.

Last month, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) confiscated assets of Sen Upakit worth 285 million baht in connection with his alleged involvement in a drug ring and money laundering.

The ONCB on Nov 30 seized more assets worth 477 million baht from the senator for examination.