Answers promised after death of Taiwanese tourist

Public health officials have pledged to announce results this month of an investigation into allegations that a private hospital denied emergency care for a Taiwanese tourist who died as a result.

Inspectors from the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) and the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) questioned witnesses on Wednesday, said Acting Sub Lt Karun Sriwattanaburapa, assistant spokesman for the NIEM.

Under Section 28 of the Emergency Medicine Act and Section 36 of the Health Facility Act, hospitals must provide medical service for patients in emergencies, regardless of their medical insurance or financial status, he said.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew ordered the investigation after news of the incident spread on social media.

According to the online reports, the Taiwanese tourist identified as Chen was severely injured in a car crash. Taiwanese media reports said the man was knocked down by an intoxicated driver who then failed to stop.

A volunteer rescuer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation reported that Chen was found in the middle of the road at Phatthanakan Soi 50 at 1.50am on Dec 8.

He was taken to a private hospital in question located 500 metres from the accident scene, as he was unconscious after receiving CPR, the rescuer said in a comment on Facebook.

However, he was denied admittance by a supervisor and a nurse in the hospital’s emergency ward, who suggested he be taken to a public hospital, the comment said.

Both staff reportedly said that treating Chen, a foreigner unaccompanied by any relatives, could lead to expenses the hospital might not be able to recoup.

The first responders then decided to take Chen to Sirindhorn Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

However, Acting Sub Lt Karun said the private hospital might have refused to admit Chen because it was fully occupied or faced limitations on receiving more patients.

“Before the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the Emergency Medical Centre [Erawan Centre] must have called to confirm if it was able to admit [Chen]. The hospital reportedly informed the Erawan Centre that it could not do it,” he said.

Still, the ambulance decided to drive to the private hospital because of its proximity to the scene, he added.

Acting Sub Lt Karun said officials were also looking at other possible reasons that could have prevented the hospital from admitting the man.

According to the NIEM, unconscious patients are classified as critical emergency patients who require immediate treatment after they are rescued, no matter what kind of hospital they are taken to.

If found culpable in this case, the staff of the private hospital could face jail terms of up to two years and/or fines of up to 40,000 baht.