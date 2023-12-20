Thaksin ‘could stay out of jail’

Deputy PM Somsak denies any role in corrections rule that will apply to ex-premier

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra offers a wai as he joins family members on his arrival at Don Mueang airport after returning from self-exile on Aug 22 this year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be eligible to be detained outside prison under a new regulation that allows for the detention of qualified inmates elsewhere, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin confirmed on Wednesday.

Mr Somsak, who served as justice minister in the previous government, said Thaksin meets the criteria set out in the regulation, which was issued and took effect early this month.

Under the regulation, prisoners allowed to be detained outside of prison must meet certain requirements stipulated by the Department of Corrections and be categorised by a screening panel set up by the department.

Mr Somsak said the ex-prime minister’s jail sentence is less than four years, and he is not considered a danger to the public. “So he is eligible [to be detained outside prison], and his remaining sentence is relatively short,” he said.

The Pheu Thai Party minister strongly denied he was behind the regulation, saying the rule was issued recently and was in line with the 2017 Corrections Act that took effect before he became justice minister in the previous administration.

He said the regulation, which provides an alternative form of detention and could help alleviate prison overcrowding, is internationally accepted and was not intended to specifically benefit Thaksin.

However, he conceded Thaksin’s case had drawn interest because he is a high-profile figure.

Thaksin, 74, returned to Thailand on Aug 22 after 15 years of self-imposed exile to face punishment for corruption and abuse of authority while in office prior to 2006. He was sentenced that same day to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year under a royal pardon.

The former premier was sent from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital on the night of Aug 22 for health reasons and reportedly has been there ever since.

Thursday will mark 120 days since Thaksin was transferred to the hospital, only hours after entering prison. By law, the minister of justice must personally approve any stay exceeding 120 days by an inmate receiving medical treatment outside a prison hospital.

’10,000 inmates eligible’

Mr Somsak dismissed criticism that the corrections regulation undermines the court system, saying the department is responsible for supervising an inmate’s sentence.

“But the process is not limited to detention in jail,” he said.

According to Mr Somsak, about 10,000 inmates could be eligible under the regulation.

He said Thaksin’s case, including his prolonged stay in hospital, presents corrections officials with an opportunity to explain the regulations to the public.

Asked why Thaksin, who looked physically fit, abruptly fell ill shortly after arriving back in Thailand, Mr Somsak said that tremendous stress could do a lot to a person’s health. He suggested reporters try a few nights behind bars to see for themselves.

Sahakarn Phetnarin, deputy permanent secretary for the Ministry of Justice and acting director-general of the Department of Corrections, said a working panel is finalising guidelines related to the regulation, and he is unsure if they will be ready before the year’s end.

Asked whether Thaksin would remain in hospital or be transferred to his house, he said the panel would determine which venue is suitable for each inmate. Any venue selected must still provide a measure of supervision and control over the inmate.

He declined to say if Thaksin would be among the first inmates to benefit from the new regulation, saying the list of eligible inmates is compiled by prisons nationwide.

Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand, on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Senate committee on human rights to investigate whether Thaksin still requires medical attention after corrections officials and Police General Hospital refused to provide details, citing patient confidentiality.

Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, who chairs the committee, said it would invite Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and relevant authorities to give details about the corrections regulation and Thaksin’s case on Monday.

A doctor told a House committee last week that Thaksin was suffering from hypertension, narrowed blood vessels and hepatitis B. He has had two surgical procedures for undisclosed conditions since his hospital admission. Officials have declined to elaborate.