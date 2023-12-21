Man seriously wounded in Yala gun attack

A seriously-wounded resident is taken to Bangnang Sata hospital's emergency department after an unknown number of attackers opened fire at him in Bangnang Sata district, Yala, on Wednesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: A man was shot and seriously wounded in a gun attack in Bangnang Sata district of this southern border province on Wednesday night.

An unknown number of armed men fired shots at the victim in front of his house at Oubae village Moo 1 in tambon Bachor, said police who were reported of the incident at around 8.50pm.

Arleeya Apibanbae, 33, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, hip and head. Local residents helped send him to Bangnang Sata hospital before he was transferred to Yala hospital.

Police were investigating the cause of the attack.