Groups seek more money for seniors

A civic group of low-income communities protest in front of the finance ministry on Aug 17 against the caretaker government's move to give a monthly allowance only to poor elderly people who meet certain criteria. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Civic groups on Thursday submitted a bill seeking a 3,000 baht rise in the monthly living allowance for the elderly, up from the current 600 baht.

The bill was signed by 43,826 people and it was received by Deputy House Speaker Padipat Santipada, who promised to forward it to the House of Representatives for deliberation as soon as possible.

Nimit Tienudom, an activist representing the groups, said they previously submitted similar drafts three times in the past decade, but a "universal pension" system materialised instead.

The current economic downturn has made people realise that it is even more important now than ever to have some form of income security when they retire, he said.

The group urges Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to support the bill and treat it as a legal instrument to improve people's quality of life.

Ismael Chuayphrik, 70, a resident of Ban Dan Lot in Tamot district of the southern province of Phatthalung, said many elderly in his village fear that the government may go back on their election promise of raising pensions.

Political parties have gone quiet about their promise after the government was formed, he added. Increasing the pension rate is not among the government's priority policies, he noted.

"The more than 10 million elderly believe a bigger monthly allowance will make life easier for them," he said.

Somwang Damno, a former village head and a senior citizen, said he currently receives 700 baht monthly from the government.

He said with 3,000 baht a month, the money could last the entire month.

Watthana Lamsa, another senior, said although he supports increasing the monthly allowance to 3,000 baht, he disagrees with the government taking out a loan to fund the hike.