Over 60 teens held at drug-fuelled party

Many teenagers are found attending a drug party when police raid a resort in Phetchaburi's Ban Lat district early Saturday. (Photo supplied/Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: More than 60 teenagers, most of them tested positive for drugs, were detained during a police raid on a popular resort in Ban Lat district early Saturday.

A combined team of police from several units raided the resort, where a drug-fuelled party was taking place. Over 60 party-goers were present at the event. Seized from the scene were numerous sachets containing illicit drugs and a fake gun.

All teenagers underwent urine tests, and most of them tested positive for illicit drug use, said the police team.

All were handed over to police investigators at Ban Lat station for legal action. The police then contacted their parents.

The raid, led by Pol Col Pongsiri Kengnok, investigation chief at the Phetchaburi provincial office, and Pol Col Apirak Permchai, chief of Ban Lat police, was part of a crackdown operation on illicit drugs during the lead-up to the New Year holiday.

