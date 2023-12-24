Purple Line construction worker killed by falling steel bars

A male worker at the construction site of the Wong Wian Yai station on the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT)'s Purple Line was killed after being crushed by falling steel bars.

The MRT said in a statement that the accident occurred at about 8am on Sunday at the site while the round steel bars were being lifted from a diaphragm wall with a crane.



The worker, a construction foreman identified as Cholasit Suksabai, 23, was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The crane driver, Cherdsak Saenkhuan, 56, was detained by police for questioning and charged with recklessness causing death.



The construction at Wong Wian Yai station in the Thonburi area of Bangkok was being carried out by Unique Engineering and Construction Plc. The company was hired under Contract No 4 to build the Purple Line extension between Tao Poon and Ratburana.



Following the accident, the MRT ordered the firm to cease all work which requires use of cranes. Unique Engineering and Construction Plc was ordered to investigate and establish the cause of the accident and review its safety measures to prevent a recurrence of it.



The family of the killed would be compensated, said the MRT.