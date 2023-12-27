Deficit to rise further in fiscal 2025

Cabinet looks at 2025 spending plan even as fiscal 2024 budget has yet to be passed

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses public officials at a seminar on planning the annual expenditure budget, at Impact Muang Thong Thani in October. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht for the 2025 fiscal year with higher spending of 3.6 trillion baht.

The government predicts gross domestic product growth of 3.6% in 2025, it said in a statement after the plans were approved by the cabinet on Tuesday. The 2025 fiscal year starts on Oct 1, 2024.

The deficit in fiscal 2025 represents an increase of 2.8% over the figure envisioned for 2024.

The budget for fiscal 2024 calls for spending of 3.48 trillion baht with a deficit of 693 billion, up from 593 billion approved by the previous government before the May 14 election was called.

The 2024 budget has still not been passed because of the protracted delay in forming the government following the elections. It is not expected to take effect until early May, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said last week.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the budget bill, with first reading in the House scheduled for Jan 3 and 4, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

The total spending represents an increase of 295 billion baht, or 9.3%, over the budget sought for the previous fiscal year.

Of the 3.48 trillion baht, 2.53 trillion will go to fixed annual expenditure. Another 118.36 billion baht, or 3.4%, will go to boosting treasury reserves, while 715.4 billion, or 20.5%, will be earmarked as investment funds.

The rest, Mr Srettha said, would be spent on repaying loans.