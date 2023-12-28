Free rides to end on Green Line extensions in January

A train travels along the BTS Green Line. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will begin charging passengers of the Green Line's second extension routes a flat rate of 15 baht per trip on Jan 2.

A 15-baht fare will be charged for train services along the 12.8km Bearing-Kheha stretch in Samut Prakan and along the 18.4-km Mo Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot section, an announcement signed by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt says.

However, students and children using Rabbit children cards will be charged 10 baht per trip. Earlier, the BMA said the fare along the entire Green Line will be capped at 62 baht per trip.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), said the company, hired to operate the extension routes, is ready to implement the new fare and will help prepare passengers.

"We will put on the fare notice as soon as possible so the commuters are aware of it," he said.

The services on the two extension routes have been available free of charge since they began.

The first phase of the Bearing-Samut Prakan stretch, from Bearing to Samrong, began services on April 3, 2017 and the second phase linking Samrong to the terminal station in Samut Prakan began operations on Dec 6, 2018.

The Mo Chit-Lat Phrao intersection began services on Aug 9, 2019 before the Lat Phrao intersection-Kasetsart was opened on Dec 4 the same year. The remaining stations were opened on Dec 16, 2020.

The BMA's decision to begin charging passengers for the Green Line's 2nd extension routes is believed to be part of a bid to slow down rising debt.

The BMA owes the BTSC 30 billion baht in costs related to hiring BTSC to provide operation and maintenance services.

The average number of passengers using these two sections is estimated at 400,000 per day.

According to a source at the Transport Ministry, the Department of Rail has asked the BMA to upgrade its system to accommodate the EMV contactless payment adopted by the MRTA and State Railway of Thailand to ease the government's common ticket system scheme.

The Green Line's second extension is linked to the Pink Line monorail at Wat Phra Si Mahathat station and the Yellow Line monorail at Samrong station.