Officer charged over tollway shooting

Police have pressed four charges against a police officer who allegedly shot dead a 30-year-old businessman who hired him as a driver on an expressway in Wang Thonglang district late on Friday night.

Pol Col Jessada Yangnok, commander of Wang Thong Lang police station, said investigators on Sunday sent Pol Lt Narongwat Thachata, former deputy inspector of Hua Mak station, to be remanded in custody at the Criminal Court, the start of his 12-day detention period.

Pol Lt Narongwat is charged with premeditated murder, shooting a firearm in a public area, carrying a gun and owning a gun without permission.

The Criminal Court approved his detention and the investigation is now being expanded.

Police have objected to Pol Lt Narongwat’s bail request due to the gravity of the alleged offence and say he poses a flight risk.

The 25-year-old was arrested in the Don Muang area on Saturday after allegedly shooting Krit Saruwaranon to death on Chalong Rat Expressway above Pradit Manutham Road on Friday. He was suspended from duty.

Krit ran a property business and law firm. Pol Lt Narongwat was hired by Krit as his driver and a security guard for five months prior to the shooting.

It was reported the police officer told Krit he needed to moonlight to make extra money and clear his debt.

Pol Lt Narongwat allegedly told investigators Krit had gone back on his word to help him pay off his debt of 2 million baht and secure him a promotion in the force. He admitted threatening Krit many times, but the victim refused to transfer money to him, which led to the murder.

After shooting Krit and leaving his body on the expressway, the suspect took the van they were travelling in to Soi Rang Nam where he abandoned it and called a taxi to drop him off at a rented room in Don Muang district, according to the investigation.

An expressway employee at the scene said the suspect and Krit were quarrelling beside the van parked near a wall of the expressway. Pol Lt Narongwat shot Krit five times, killing him.

The man sustained fatal wounds to his forehead, right hand, right arm and right leg. The police found 50,000 baht in cash and other valuables. Five cartridges were also collected. A source said Pol Lt Narongwat cried and was visibly stressed throughout his detention. No family members met him at the station.

The suspect declined to answer any questions from reporters. He said he was sorry for what he did. According to Pol Col Jessada, the suspect admitted to the crime. He said he demanded 20 million baht from Krit as he knew Krit had 100 million baht in savings.