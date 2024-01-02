Leaders offer New Year wishes, lay out 2024 goals

Thai and foreign Buddhists on Monday make merit at the Golden Mount at Wat Saket to mark the beginning of 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the Supreme Patriarch and House Speaker and Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Monday marked New Year's Day by offering Thailand and its people their best wishes.

Mr Srettha began his day by visiting Wat Ratchabophit with his wife, Pakpilai Thavisin, offering alms to the Supreme Patriarch in a special New Year merit-making rite.

At the end of the visit, the PM relayed a New Year's blessing given by the Supreme Patriarch to the people, saying the Supreme Patriarch wished everyone a Happy New Year.

The Supreme Patriarch also asked Mr Srettha about major problems the government was encountering and how it was trying to resolve them, he said.

Throughout the year, the government will continue improving the protection of the country's three core institutions -- the nation, religion and monarchy -- while implementing various policies aimed at enhancing the living standards of all Thais, the prime minister said.

Not only will the government continue improving the economy, but also basic rights and freedoms, air quality, employment opportunities and gender equality, Mr Srettha added.

Asked if this year would be tougher for the government, the PM said the government will be working as hard as it did last year.

He believed all members of the coalition last year worked as hard as they could and would continue doing so.

In a post on his official X account, Mr Srettha wished everyone a refreshing and happy start to 2024.

He said he believed real happiness would come from better living conditions, public safety, healthcare coverage, education opportunities for children and equality.

"The government is committed to making all this happen as soon as possible," said Mr Srettha. "I wish 2024 will be a successful, progressive and secure year for all Thais. Happy New Year 2024!"

Mr Wan, meanwhile, said that as Parliament President and House Speaker, he is committed to ensuring parliament carries on serving all people in the country well and equally.

"Parliament is responsible for maintaining and protecting democracy and supporting Thailand to move forward in its continuous development of democracy, in the best interests of all Thais," he said.

All voters are encouraged to continue observing how their representatives work on their behalf in parliament, where a problem is normally solved by means of debating, an approach for finding common ground, he said.