Deputy police chief to head security council

Pol Gen Roy Roy Inkhapairote (Photo: police)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has approved the appointment of Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote, a deputy national police chief, as secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

All parties concerned agreed with the transfer before it was proposed to Pol Gen Roy, said Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the prime minister. The transfer awaits royal approval.

The post of NSC secretary-general has been vacant since the retirement of Gen Supot Malaniyom on Sept 30. His deputy, Chatchai Bangchuad, has been serving as acting secretary-general.

Earlier Pol Gen Roy was one of four candidates for the position of national police chief last year before Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol was promoted to the position.

Pol Gen Torsak was fourth in terms of seniority among the contenders, while Pol Gen Roy had the most seniority. The NSC position is seen as a consolation prize for the senior policeman, who is scheduled to retire this year.

The transfer of Pol Gen Roy will pave the way for the promotion of an assistant national police chief to become a deputy chief.

The most senior assistant police chief who is likely to receive the promotion in April is Pol Lt Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, who is scheduled to retire in 2025.