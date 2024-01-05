Soft power committee announces changes to censorship rules

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, chair of the national committee on soft power development, heads this year's first committee meeting at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The National Soft Power Strategy Committee has announced changes in censorship rules for Thai movies, saying such curbs limit creativity and are no longer relevant to Thailand's social reality.

Private entities will be allowed to have more say in the movie and video consideration committee, said the chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Thursday.

Only movies with content that may affect the monarchy will remain prohibited from screening in Thailand.

Movies featuring religious themes and sexual intercourse will be reclassified to reflect the appropriate audience instead of being banned outright.

"Rating classifications will only be an indicator of appropriateness, not a tool to control movie productions," she said.

"All legal amendments, hopefully, would be complete within the middle of this year," Ms Paetongtarn said.

The relevant authorities will also establish a one-stop service centre, which will help production companies expedite the clearance of administrative processes needed for their productions.

Ms Paetongtarn said that the Pheu Thai Party and the government coalition are ready to support freedom of expression. Thailand's censorship rules have been criticised as ambiguous and unreasonable, she noted.