Plans afoot for new city bus terminal

Suriya: Terminal to be user-friendly

The Transport Ministry plans to construct a new Bangkok Bus Terminal in the Bang Sue area, within walking distance of the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

During the House debate on the 2024 fiscal budget on Thursday, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit responded to a complaint aired by Suphanat Meenchainan, the Move Forward Party MP for the Chatuchak, Bang Khen and Lak Si areas, regarding the run-down Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), or Mo Chit 2, on Dec 27.

Mo Chit 2 was reported to have poor service and connection difficulties.

Mr Suriya said that, along with the new terminal development, a plan to repair Mo Chit 2 and resolve its service issues was also being penned. Mo Chit 2 has been serving as a temporary terminal ever since the original Mo Chit bus terminal shut down.

The new Bangkok Bus Terminal will be a user-friendly facility, according to Mr Suriya.

It aims to provide passengers with cost-effective convenience and efficiency. Many fixtures are already slated for inclusion, such as tunnels and covered walkways for smooth interconnection with buses, trains and electric rail services. A shared gate is also being considered to help maximise the terminal space.

Inspired by Japan's Hakata and Tokyo stations, the new Bangkok Bus Terminal will be developed as a mixed-use venue with commercial rental spaces and office spaces for additional income.

To prevent traffic congestion and pollution, there will be no bus depot at the terminal. Buses will arrive and depart according to their service schedule.

Mr Suriya said that the ministry had instructed Transport Company Ltd to develop similar service provisions to those at the airports to facilitate continuous rotation use of the terminal gates.

The project is expected to be finished within four years and cost at least 7 billion baht of an initial budget, Mr Suriya said.

Because the terminal will be a high-rise development, less space is needed for the construction.

However, the Transport Ministry source said that it cannot specify just yet how much space the new terminal needs, as the negotiation with the land owner is still ongoing.