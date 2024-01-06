Corrections chief to break silence on Thaksin

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to supporters at Don Mueang airport on his return to the country on Aug 22. Daughter Paetongtarn (right) is now the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong says he is expecting a report next week from the Department of Corrections explaining why it has allowed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to receive medical treatment outside prison for more than 120 days.

Thaksin was admitted to a premium ward on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital just 13 hours after he was taken to Bangkok Remand Prison, following his return from years of self-imposed exile abroad on Aug 22 last year.

The day he touched down in Thailand, he was sentenced to eight years in prison — later commuted to one year under a royal pardon — for abuse of power and conflict of interest during his premiership prior to 2006.

Under Department of Corrections regulations, permission to stay outside prison for more than 120 days for medical reasons requires approval by doctors treating the prisoner, as well as from the prison chief. The prison chief must then get clearance from the head of the department, who must also inform the justice minister, said Pol Col Tawee.

The minister said approached Sahakarn Petchnarin, the department’s director-general, on Friday for an update on Thaksin’s case amid growing calls for more transparency in the handling of the matter.

Mr Sahakarn promised to submit a report “to arrive later this week” explaining his opinions on the treatment of the former prime minister, said Pol Col Tawee. However, patient confidentiality laws meant the report would offer only a general description of the 74-year-old prisoner’s health condition, he added.

A doctor told the House committee on police affairs recently that Thaksin was suffering from hypertension, narrowed blood vessels and hepatitis B. He has had two surgical procedures for undisclosed conditions since his hospital admission. Officials have declined to elaborate.

The committee said last week that it would seek permission from the justice minister to visit Thaksin in person at the hospital on Jan 12. Pol Col Tawee said he had not received any such request so far.

In a related development, a justice ministry committee on correctional affairs, which the minister chairs, will soon meet to discuss how to implement new regulations that will allow more inmates to be detained outside of prison before their release date.

The regulation, ostensibly drawn up to help alleviate prison overcrowding, prompted speculation it was designed specifically to help Thaksin dodge serving his remaining term, a claim denied by the government and the Department of Corrections.