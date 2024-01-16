Move Forward probes assault on MP's aide

Victim suffered fractured skull after attack by other party members at Children's Day event in Nonthaburi

The Move Forward Party is investigating a serious assault on an aide to one of its MPs, allegedly by fellow party members, at a recent Children’s Day party in Nonthaburi.

The party has formed a fact-finding panel to look into the incident that left Kittiphat Suriyachan in serious condition, Parit Wacharasindhu, the Move Forward spokesman, wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

Mr Kittiphat, 44, is a specialist working for Panyarat Nanthaphusitanont, a Move Forward MP for Constituency 2 in Nonthaburi.

Ms Panyarat said at least 20 men attacked Mr Kittiphat, who was attending the New Year and Children’s Day celebration at Wat Pho Phuek in Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi on Saturday.

Also attending the party was Anusorn Kaewwichian, a Move Forward MP for Nonthaburi Constituency 3. He came with a group of party supporters, including Parinya Lekkamol, chairman of the Wat Pho Phuek community.

Shortly before the celebration drew to a close, Mr Parinya shouted at Mr Kittiphat, asking him if he was making trouble.

Mr Parinya then walked up to Mr Kittiphat and hit him around the head repeatedly. After that, the group of men with Mr Parinya attacked Mr Kittiphat, according to witness accounts.

Bruised and battered, Mr Kittiphat ran into a nearby convenience store for safety only to be followed and assaulted again by two men from the group, according to Ms Panyarat. An X-ray revealed Mr Kittiphat has sustained a fractured skull, she said. He is being treated in hospital.

It was reported that Mr Kittiphat has filed a police complaint against his attackers. Investigators have summoned the suspects to acknowledge charges of assault causing bodily harm.

A source familiar with the matter said the attack might have stemmed from a conflict that came about after Mr Kittiphat lodged an ethics complaint against Mr Anusorn last month.

The assault could also have been the result of a personal dispute as Mr Kittiphat was planning to contest a local election in an area dominated by Mr Anusorn, the source said.

Meanwhile, Mr Parit said the party is pressing ahead with an internal fact-finding investigation, while the police were proceeding with the criminal probe against the attackers.

Mr Parit insisted the party deplores all forms of violence and will not protect any wrongdoers.

The assault is the latest in a series of incidents that have caused concern in the party, which prides itself on its progressive image. Late last year, two of its MPs were expelled after a party investigation determined they were guilty of sexual harassment.