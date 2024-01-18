50-year lese-majeste term a record, say lawyers

Posters in support of two young women charged with lese-majeste are seen outside the Supreme Court in Bangkok in February 2023 after they went on a hunger strike to press their case for bail. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A Chiang Rai man is facing 50 years in prison for royal defamation after the Court of Appeal found him guilty on more counts in addition to those for which he was sentenced earlier, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said on Thursday.

The sentence against Mongkol “Busbas” Thirakot is believed to be the longest on record for violations under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, the lawyers’ group said in a post on X.

The previous record was set in the case of Anchan Preelert, a former senior Revenue Department official convicted in January 2021. She was originally handed an 87-year jail term on charges of breaking Section 112 and the Computer Crime Act with posts on multiple social media accounts that defamed the monarch. The sentence was reduced to 43 years because she confessed.

Conviction under Section 112 carries a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 15 years for each charge.

Mr Mongkol, a 30-year-old online clothing vendor and activist, is in the process of submitting a bail request to the Supreme Court, his lawyers said.

The Court of Appeal found the defendant guilty of 11 more counts of lèse-majeste, on top of the 14 convictions in the Court of First Instance in January 2023, in connection with a total of 27 posts he made on Facebook.

The appeal court sentenced Mr Mongkol to 3 years on each count, for a total of 33 years. The sentence was reduced by one-third to 22 years because he provided useful information, the judges said. The Court of First Instance last year handed down a sentence totalling 42 years but reduced it to 28 years. The combined prison terms now total 50 years.

Mr Mongkol was arrested in April 2021 after going on a hunger strike in Chiang Rai to press for the right to bail for political prisoners in similar cases.

According to data from TLHR to Dec 31 last year, 1,938 people have been prosecuted for political participation and expression since the beginning of the Free Youth protests in July 2020. At least 262 are facing lese-majeste charges under Section 112 and 138 have been charged with sedition under Section 116. Nine cases under Section 116 came before the courts in December and all were dismissed.