Minister backs proper factory rules for fireworks makers

Debris is scattered near the site of Wednesday’s explosion that claimed 22 lives in Suphan Buri. (Photo: Suphan Buri Highway Rescue Association)

The government is considering applying conventional factory regulations to small-scale fireworks producers, in the hope of improving both engineering and safety standards.

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul proposed the idea on Thursday following a blast a day earlier that left at least 23 workers dead at a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri.

The factory reportedly employed 30 workers who made fireworks for use as bird deterrents by hand and without using any machinery. Consequently, it was not recognised as an industrial enterprise subject to registration and regulation, said the minister.

Under the current law, an industrial factory is a manufacturer with more than 50 workers that operates using one or more machines, said Ms Pimphattra.

The factory in Suphan Buri was also found to have a proper licence to produce fireworks, which is normally issued and inspected by the Ministry of Interior, she added.

Records show that 24 explosions took place at fireworks factories and warehouses over the 15 years between 2008 and 2023, with each incident causing extensive damage including deaths and injuries.

The Suphan Buri explosion followed a blast in Narathiwat in July 2023 in which 12 people were killed and 389 in the densely populated surrounding community injured.

Ansit Samphantharat, director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, confirmed the Suphan Buri fireworks warehouse had a proper licence.

He urged the public to be patient and wait until findings from a formal investigation are made available.

Although the same factory experienced a minor explosion in 2022 that resulted in one death, it passed all requirements to reopen, including inspection and approval by local interior ministry authorities, and approval by surrounding communities in a public hearing, he said.

Akradech Wongpituchroj, a United Thai Nation Party MP for Ratchaburi, in his capacity as chairman of the House committee on industries, said he believed it was time for a serious review of the laws and regulations relevant to approving licences for fireworks producers.

The Department of Industrial Works will be asked to organise a forum to gather opinions about regulating fireworks businesses as industrial factories, he said.

Rear Adm Thanitpong Sirisawetsak, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said the Suphan Buri factory had permission to purchase, store and use 3 tonnes of potassium chloride, under a permit issued by the ministry on July 24 last year and effective until July 23 this year.

Wednesday’s explosion has prompted a nationwide inspection of all fireworks–making factories and warehouses, said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The 23 people who died included seven men and 16 as women, said Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, adding that only 20 bodies had been successfully identified so far.

Namphon Koetnok, the only worker who narrowly survived the explosion, said she had left the factory after her son phoned her to say he needed some money.

Shortly after she arrived home to see her son, she heard the loud explosions, she said.