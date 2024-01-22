New online service for visa overstay permission

A tourist studies details of the "90 Days Online Notification" service, on display at Immigration Division 1 at the Government Complex in Laksi, on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Immigration Bureau on Monday introduced a new online service for visa overstay permission for visitors who need to remain in the country for longer than 90 days.

Immigration police chief Pol Lt Gen Ittipol Ittisaranachai said the "90 Days Online Notification" service initially covers foreign investors who received promotional privileges from the Board of Investment. It would later be expanded to cover other kinds of visas, he said.

Visitors who need to stay longer than 90 days can seek visa overstay permission 15 days before their visa expires.

They must register for the service at www.immigration.go.th and include their email address to receive passwords. They can then log in to the service and provide their personal data, and then receive permission via their email address or on the website.