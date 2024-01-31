Ministry extends support to families

Police examine the crime scene at the school on Monday. (Police photo)

The families of a 14-year-old schoolboy and the fellow student he allegedly fatally stabbed in Suan Luang district on Monday are under the care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, minister Varawut Silpa-Archa said on Tuesday.

The student of Matthayom Naknawa- upatham School, located in Soi Phattanakan 26, stabbed his classmate in the stomach and throat on Monday morning after school assembly.

The victim later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect claimed that the victim had bullied him for a long time.

After the incident, the suspect was sent to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry to be placed under a psychiatrist's supervision. Some students and teachers identified the suspect as a Mathayom 2 student with special needs. According to authorities, however, the boy has not been registered as a person with special needs.

Mr Varawut said the ministry has been working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on what occurred. He said therapists and psychiatrists from the Department of Mental Health have been sent to the school to take care of those affected by the incident.

He added that the ministry's social workers are required by law to be present during an investigation that involves minors, including this one.

The ministry is also preparing to propose a children-related law amendment at the Child Protection Committee tomorrow following frequent reports of criminal conduct by children and teenagers.

The amendment aims to lower the minimum age of liability for legal punishment to help prevent minors from committing a crime, Mr Varawut said.

Domestic violence and school bullying, he said, should be considered by the committee as they are problems that also need addressing.

Pol Col Wachirakon Wongbun, chief of Klong Tan police station, said the suspect was transferred to the Central Juvenile and Family Court on Tuesday morning for detention.

According to the police, the suspect bought the knife at a convenience store on Saturday and hid it under a garbage bin behind the school flagpole before retrieving it to carry out the attack.

The suspect is accused of premeditated murder and carrying a knife in public places.

The police are waiting for a mental examination from the psychiatrist, Pol Col Wachirakorn said.

Meanwhile, the school released a statement that it is working with community officials regarding the security of students and personnel.

The school also said therapist consultants will be offering services to those impacted by the incident.

The statement also urged homeroom teachers to keep an eye on their students' behaviour.

The family of the victim on Tuesday received his body from the Police General Hospital's Institute of Forensic Medicine. The boy's funeral will be held at Wat Tong Nai in the On Nut area.