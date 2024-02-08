Deputy minister warns against obstructing royal motorcades

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset gets off his van upon arriving at Government House for a cabinet meeting on Dec 12, 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset issued a stern warning against any attempts to obstruct royal motorcades, saying such actions would be met with severe consequences in the future.

"It is unacceptable and extremely inappropriate," the minister of the Bhumjaithai Party said. "I won't let it happen again."

Mr Chada, who is one of the most influential figures in his home province of Uthai Thani, referred to the incident around 6.20pm on Sunday when a car honked at the convoy of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on an expressway in Bangkok.

A passenger in the front seat of the car turned out to be Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, a 21-year-old political activist charged with lese majeste for running an opinion poll on royal motorcades.

Video clips circulating on social media captured Ms Tawan engaging in a heated argument with a police officer, citing urgency and questioning the preferential treatment given to certain vehicles.

The activist was bailed by Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party in May 2022 after a hunger strike. The Criminal Court assigned him to be her bail supervisor.

Several people on social media have called for responsibility from the former party leader following the incident on Sunday.

Mr Chada told Naewna news agency on Wednesday that such incidents would never occur in Uthai Thani as "all people" in his home province would warmly welcome the princess.

"The incident cannot happen and it never will in Uthai Thani," he insisted.

Princess Sirindhorn is a regular visitor to Uthai Thani, where she has a residence by the Sakae Krang River in Muang district, next to the house of a close friend since their time at Chulalongkorn University.

The princess asked the province to refrain from closing a road in front of her house, emphasising the importance of not causing inconvenience to the public, he added.