DNP team deployed to capture wandering tiger

Ready to pounce: A wild tiger is spotted wandering into a village in Kamphaeng Phet's Khlong Lan district.

The Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has sent a team of officials and veterinarians to capture a wild tiger that has been wandering into a village in Kamphaeng Phet, triggering panic among locals.

DNP director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa said on Saturday the DNP's unit is tracking the animal in the forest adjacent to Kariang Namtok village in tambon Khlong Lan Pattana of Khlong Lan district where the tiger was spotted.

According to officials who were alerted to the sighting, they inspected the area on Friday evening and found the tiger as it was disappearing into the forest behind the village. Its footprints were also scattered about the place.

Mr Atthapol said it is hard to determine where the tiger wandered from because the area is connected to Thung Yai and Huay Kha Khaeng forests.

The animal will be captured, examined, treated for any injuries and released back into the wild, he added.

Surachai Photkhamanee, chief of Khlong Lan National Park, said on Saturday that based on the examination of the footprints, the tiger is about 1.5 metres long and 70–80 centimetres in height.

Estimated to be about two years old, the young animal is believed to have wandered from Khun Nam Yen in Mae Wong National Park, he said, adding park officials are closely monitoring the village to ensure the safety of residents.

About 50 people were deployed on Saturday to track the tiger and assist in the capture operation. Local villagers said the tiger had killed one of their pigs and sparked panic in the community.