US, Thai navies begin HTMS Sukhothai salvage

A diver scours the wreckage of the corvette HMTS ‘Sukhothai’ which sank on Dec 18, 2022, with 105 people on board. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Thai and US navies plan to commence a joint operation on Thursday to salvage HTMS Sukhothai, which sank about 35 kilometres off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Dec 18, 2022, after being caught in a storm.

The Thai navy will deploy 40 officers on board the HTMS Rattnakosin, two mine-sweeper boats, and one medium-seagoing watercraft, while the US side plans to use its Ocean Valor and 17 marines from the Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit in Hawaii for this operation, said R Adm Veerudom Muangjin, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), yesterday.

He described the operation as a light salvage 2024 Cobra Gold exercise. The main purpose of the deployment is to confirm the exact cause of the capsize following the RTN's investigation of the incident, he said.

Of the 105 crew aboard the ship, 76 were rescued, 24 died, while five remain missing.

The navy also hopes to find the five missing people whose bodies might still be stuck in the wreckage, he said.

The US Navy team will examine the wreckage to ensure no potentially hazardous items and chemicals remain on the ocean floor.

"The RTN believes in the US Navy's considerable experience and special equipment and hopes the coming operation will be successful," he said.

Tomorrow the Ocean Valor will set out to the salvage site ahead of the operation, during which the site and surrounding sea will be declared off-limits for marine navigation for safety reasons, he said.

As the safety of both Thai and US teams in this operation is a top priority, high-security measures will be employed, including a full prior survey of the vessel and filming of the process.

He added: "This joint operation signifies the long-time friendship between the RTN and the US Navy."