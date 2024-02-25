Woman arrested in burnt skeleton case

The rubbish dump in Waeng Noi district, Khon Kaen, where suspect Paijit Konkid told police she had burned the body of Benyapa Panapanprapa after she died of convulsions at her home in Samut Prakan. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A woman was arrested in connection with a burnt human skeleton found at a rubbish dump in Waeng Noi district on Feb 17. She claimed the deceased, her friend, died of convulsions and she burned her body on a discarded car tyre.

Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikij, deputy commander of Khon Kaen provincial police, said on Sunday the burnt skeleton was identified as that of Benyapa Panapanprapa, 47, from Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district. The suspect was identified as Paijit Konkid, 39, who lives in tambon Lahan Na where the corpse was found.

Investigators summoned Paijit for questioning after learning that a woman friend who lived with her for seven years had disappeared.

Ms Paijit told police she and her friend drove to Benyapa's home in Samut Prakan on Feb 12. After having lunch together, Benyapa had convulsions and passed out. They tried to resuscitate Benyapa but she died. Both women then wrapped Benyapa's body in cloth, put her in the car and drove back to Khon Kaen's Waeng Noi district the next day.

After searching and finding a discarded car tyre, they bought petrol for 100 baht from a fuel station on the Waeng Noi-Chaiyaphum road. They then drove to the rubbish dump, where they burned Benyapa's body at about 4pm.

After burning the body Ms Paijit returned home. The charred remains of Benyapa were discovered on the night of Feb 17.

Pol Col Preecha said police have yet to be convinced of Ms Paijit's statement and will continue their investigation. The suspect faces initial charges of theft, receiving stolen items, and concealing and destroying a body to cover up the cause of death.