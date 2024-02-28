Tuk-tuk driver to undergo 'attitude adjustment'

Ayutthaya: A female tuk-tuk driver has been called in for an "attitude adjustment" session by the province's Land Transport Office after she charged a South Korean celebrity 1,200 baht for a four-hour trip.

Il Hong Min, aka "Phi Hong", a well-known South Korean rapper and YouTuber, earlier shared an unpleasant experience during his trip to Ayutthaya on his "Oppa Hong" channel.

The trip is part of his travels through Thailand's 77 provinces.

The clip showed Hong and his friend being compelled to buy a four-hour tour on a local tuk-tuk vehicle at 1,200 baht.

The tuk-tuk driver, later identified as Somjit Tharangam, 59, even showed the tourist police logo and said the price was in line with the pricing standard approved by tourist police.

She also told them that Grab taxi services were illegal.

Hong and his friend reluctantly bought the tuk-tuk tour.

"I have visited Thailand many times over the past 20 years and never knew the Grab service was illegal," he said in the clip during the tuk-tuk ride.

A Facebook page named "Ayutthaya Station" has urged relevant agencies to look into the matter as it could damage the image of Thailand's tourism sector.

In response, transport officials, including deputy district chief and provincial tourist police, were instructed by the Ayutthaya provincial land transport office to check the local tuk-tuk service in question.

After reviewing the incident, Kannika Rerkukot, head of the transportation academic group, said that the fare rate, which was clearly displayed, was in accordance with the rate set by joint committees during the administration of the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order.

However, the driver's overbearing manner seemed to be forcing the passengers to buy the service against their will.

Ms Kannika said there would be a meeting with tuk-tuk operators and relevant agencies to set a new rate for tuk-tuk services that is considered more reasonable.

Ms Somjit and other fellow tuk-tuk drivers near the Ayutthaya railway station will be taken to the provincial land transport office for an "attitude adjustment" session to improve their behaviour towards their customers.

Ms Kannika urged all tuk-tuk drivers to put the price sign in the front to allow tourists to see the price clearly.

The prices must comply with regulations on fare rates, she said.

The police also told Ms Somjit to remove the tourist police logo that was put on the price rate tag as she was not permitted to use it in such a way.