B329m in assets seized from gambling ring

Four suspects arrested, others still at large following raids on 12 Bangkok locations

Police inspect luxury vehicles seized from a gambling network following raids on 12 locations in Bangkok in which four suspects were arrested and assets worth 329 million baht seized. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have seized cash, luxury cars and other assets worth 329 million baht and arrested four people who are said to be part of a major online gambling network.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) searched 12 locations in Bangkok linked to the gambling website Fullplay 39, Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhornbancha, the CCIB commissioner, said on Thursday.

Of the 16 suspects wanted on arrest warrants, four were arrested. One was identified as one of the beneficiaries of the gambling operation. Also in custody are a manager and two others responsible for finances. The remaining suspects still at large are people who opened mule bank accounts for the network, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat.

The suspects were charged with colluding in operating online gambling, laundering money and related offences.

The arresting team also seized assets worth about 329 million baht. Seven seized luxury cars worth 40.4 million baht included a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Toyota Alphard. Also seized was 22.9 million baht in cash and in bank accounts; 400-baht weight of gold bars and ornaments worth 14 million baht; amulets worth over 75 million baht; brand-name bags, clothes and shoes worth 50 million baht, houses and condominium rooms worth 127 million baht, and other items.

According to the CCIB chief, the gambling website had more than 200,000 customers with monthly turnover of around 480 million baht.