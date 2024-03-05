MFP MP disagrees with cabinet over booze law

Taopiphop: Wants bills deliberated

A Move Forward Party (MFP) MP has voiced disagreement with the cabinet's decision to reject three bills seeking to amend the alcohol control law.

On Sunday, the cabinet agreed in principle with the Ministry of Public Health's proposal to amend the Alcoholic Beverages Control Act while rejecting three other proposed amendments to the law, which were submitted by civic groups and Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, an MFP MP for Bangkok.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said they were rejected by the cabinet because they were found to be either too strict or too relaxed.

Mr Chai also said the cabinet is also asking the Public Health Ministry to strike a good balance between improving public health protections and supporting the government's need to stimulate the economy through tourism promotion.

The Public Health Ministry's bill also proposed to redefine the term "alcoholic beverages" by classifying drinks containing no more than 0.5% of alcohol as non-alcoholic beverages, Mr Chai said.

"The key message to take home is the proposed amendment must be clear in all aspects, to prevent it from being abused as a tool for something which is not right," the government spokesman added.

But Mr Taopiphop said on Monday that the bill submitted by the MFP also attempts to seek a compromise between the different versions of proposed amendments to the alcohol control act.

"I disagreed with the cabinet's rejection. Even though the bills proposed by civic groups and the MFP have different approaches to alcohol control, each opinion in society should not be ignored and rejected," he said.

However, he said that all four bills will be sent back to parliament for the first reading. Therefore, he urged all MPs to accept the four bills for deliberation so they can be discussed in detail by a House committee that will be set up to vet the bills.