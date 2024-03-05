Phuket officials want beach bully’s visa revoked

Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr and his wife Khanuengnit attend a meeting with officials and police at the Phuket provincial hall on Friday to give their side of the story about an incident in which Mr Fehr was accused of kicking a woman he mistakenly thought was trespassing on his property. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Provincial authorities have asked immigration police to revoke the visa of a Swiss national accused of assaulting a woman he mistakenly thought was trespassing on his property.

Deputy governor Satthra Thongkham, currently serving as acting governor of the island province, sent an urgent letter on Tuesday to the Phuket immigration chief, asking him to consider revoking the visa of Urs Fehr.

Mr Fehr has become notorious since video emerged of him appearing to kick a woman while she and her friend sat stargazing on steps near Yamu beach in front of the luxury villa he rented. He thought the pair were trespassing but authorities later determined the steps were on public land. They were demolished on Tuesday.

Thandao Chandam, 26, a doctor at Dibuk Hospital in Phuket, subsequently filed an assault complaint against Mr Fehr, who has denied the charge. He and his wife made a public apology for their actions but they continue to be the targets of a torrent of criticism.

According to the letter drafted by Mr Satthra and his colleagues, provincial authorities have concluded that the Swiss man posed a danger to society or could cause harm affecting the peace and order of the people, judging from his behaviour.

The deputy governor on Tuesday chaired a meeting of a subcommittee called to scrutinise the behaviour of foreign nationals living on the popular tourist island.

Mr Srattha said officials had compiled evidence to forward to the Phuket immigration office to revoke Mr Fehr’s visa, which is set to expire on March 13.

However, he could be granted an extension to remain in the country until his court case is dealt with, after which Immigration would review his visa status again, according to Adul Chuthong, another Phuket deputy governor.

Mr Srattha said authorities have asked Phuket police to speed up their investigations into the assault case and another weapons law violation reportedly involving the Swiss man.

Authorities are also looking into Mr Fehr’s business activities, including an elephant sanctuary that he runs. Inspectors from the provincial livestock office have already checked on the 15 elephants there and found all the related paperwork is in order.

Mr Srattha said his committee would hold another meeting on Thursday to follow up on the progress of the case.