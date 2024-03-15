Sailors injured by friendly fire to be released from hospital

A fire engine and firefighters tried to put off a fire and smoke at HTMS Khirirat after it was hit by a shot of a gun of HTMS Chonburi on Thursday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Nine soldiers will soon be discharged from hospital after suffering minor injuries from an accidental gunshot at the frigate they were on board, the Royal Thai Navy said on Friday.

The navy said the nine are awaiting approval from doctors at Somdech Phra Nanghcoa Sirikit Hospital to return home. Meanwhile, five others remain under close watch at the hospital in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

All the casualties were serving on the HTMS Khirirat. They suffered from smoke inhalation when ammunition from the front gun of HTMS Chonburi inadvertently discharged, striking the rear section of their ship on Thursday. The incident occurred while both warships were docked at the Sattahip naval base.

Navy chief Adm Adung Phan-iam has assigned Adm Chartchai Thongsa-ard, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, with leading the investigation into the accident. The result is expected within three days.

HTMS Chonburi