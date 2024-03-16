Consumer council sets sights on AI

Currently no laws cover misuse of the technology

The Thailand Consumer Council (TCC) has urged the government to modernise the Consumer Protection Act, BE 2522 (1979), to reflect evolving technology trends, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

To mark World Consumer Rights Day on Friday, the TCC has launched a campaign -- "Responsible and Fair AI for Consumers" -- to focus on consumer violations caused by AI-driven platforms, including misleading information, privacy violations, and discriminatory practices.

TCC president Boonyeun Siritham said that this year's priority is raising awareness of AI, which has recently permeated into consumers' everyday lives.

However, he said, no laws protect Thai consumers, especially youngsters, from possible AI problems. Therefore, the TCC is gathering a list of AI problems to include when it drafts an amendment to the Consumer Protection Act.

Saree Aungsomwang, the TCC secretary-general, said the House Committee on Consumer Protection has been considering drafting a bill to address AI.

The committee is working with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) on drafting a bill.

The TCC hoped the government would start the amendment process by this Songkran and urged every political party to send amendment suggestions, said Ms Saree.

Krit Uewong, an adviser to the Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, said that the government was aware that AI problems have been among the biggest concerns of consumers recently surveyed.

Ever since the TCC was first established in 2020, it has assisted consumers in at least 43,400 cases.

Currently, the OCPB and the TCC are working together to protect five consumer rights, including information gathering, service and goods selection, safety consumption, complaints, and compensation.

The TCC suggests that consumers be aware of AI problems and also their consumer protection rights.