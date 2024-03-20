Commander of 'misfiring' navy ship shunted

Firefighters battle flames and smoke on HTMS Khirirat after it was hit by a shot from a gun on HTMS Chonburi on March 13 at Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

The commander off HTMS Chonburi has been transferred to an inactive post at the Royal Thai Fleet pending an investigation, following an incident where the ship accidentally fired a shell at HTMS Khirirat in Chon Buri's Sattahip district on March 13.

The ship's commander, LCdr Theeranai Laosing, was handed a transfer order to show responsibility for the event while awaiting the investigation, RAdm Chalermchai Suankaew, commander of the Royal Thai Navy’s Patrol Squadron, said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around noon on March 13 while both frigates were docked at Laem Thian Pier of Sattahip Naval Base .

HTMS Chonburi had earlier conducted a firing drill at sea. During the exercise, the 76mm gun malfunctioned twice, resulting in the 15th and 21st shots getting stuck.

The gun was fixed until the 37th shot was ready to fire, but the shooting range was considered unsafe so the mission was aborted, RAdm Chalermchai said.

The frigate returned to the naval base. Officials tried to take out the remaining five shots but they could only remove two. The remaining three were stuck in the loading system.

The ship's personnel could not remove the shells, so they asked for help from the Naval Ordnance Department. However, a problem occurred while removing the bearings. The safety system malfunctioned due to its lifespan of more than 40 years, RAdm Chalermchai said.

He said while officials tried to work on the safety system, the gun was turned at a level of five degrees, causing a shell to enter the chamber before it was accidentally fired at HTMS Khirirat which was docking in front of it.

The 76mm bullet destroyed four rooms, resulting in 14 injured.

Royal Thai Fleet chief Adm Chatchai Thongsaard said the nine crew who sustained minor injuries have since been discharged from Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip district.

The other five sailors who were initially in serious condition have been transferred from the intensive care unit to a special care facility as their conditions have improved.

The navy will provide compensation to all injured, said Adm Chatchai.