PM transfers police chief, deputy for 'justice'

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, left, and his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, are leaving their press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office on Wednesday, shortly before their transfer order by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was publicised. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn were transferred to the Prime Minister's Office to pave the way for justice and public service, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday morning.

The prime minister's statement came after he chaired a meeting of the Police Commission at the Office of the Royal Thai Police on Thursday morning, following the transfer of Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate the previous day.

After the meeting, the prime minister told reporters that he was against any form of interference, while stressing that the Royal Thai Police should be able to work with dignity in serving the public interest.

"If we were busy with the issue, people would be in trouble and everyone would not focus on their work," Mr Srettha said.

Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate remain innocent pending investigation by a probe committee, and their transfer is intended to facilitate due process and prevent any potential interference, he said.

The prime minister said he outlined his policies for the police force, which were acknowledged by the acting national police chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet.

Mr Srettha said the police should seriously address the issues of narcotics, loan sharks, influential people, smuggled goods and illegal firearms.

The prime minister also ordered all parties to stop giving interviews regarding the situation between Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate.

Responding to questions from reporters about potential objections or repercussions of the transfer order, Mr Srettha said the transfer decision had to be made to provide clarity on the matter to society.

Earlier the national police chief and his deputy had made frequent headlines amid reports that Pol Gen Surachate could face charges of money laundering in connection with online gambling networks.

On Sunday Bangkok police attached a notice to the gate of Pol Gen Surachate's residence in Laksi district, requiring him to acknowledge a money-laundering charge related to a suspected gambling website network. That same day, Pol Gen Surachate questioned the legitimacy of the legal action against him.

On Monday Pol Gen Torsak told reporters that if Pol Gen Surachate ignored repeated summonses, he could face an arrest warrant and suspension from duty. Moreover, he said, he expected the cases concerning his deputy would be concluded before his retirement.

At a press conference on Tuesday, lawyers representing Pol Gen Surachate said there were ongoing attempts to discredit his client due to his potential succession as the national police chief later this year.